Israel’s latest attacks on countries of region must serve as 'wake-up' call: Turkish parliament speaker

Israel's latest attacks on countries of the region must serve as a "wake-up" call, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said on Thursday.

Kurtulmuş's remarks came at a meeting of the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee, which was established in the Turkish parliament as part of recent "terror-free Türkiye" process.

Stating that Israel's attacks in Qatar, Tunisia, and Yemen give new hints about its aggressive attitudes in the region, he said Israel "has once again made it abundantly clear that it does not recognize the sovereignty of any country."

"It has once again demonstrated that it has a hostile relationship towards almost all the people of the region," he added.

Kurtulmuş also said that from the day the committee meetings began, one of its fundamental goals has been to ensure that a "terror-free Türkiye will be the guarantee of a terror-free region."

He also expressed hope for not only a Türkiye where the guns are silenced but a whole region where they are also silent, "where brotherhood prevails, and where ethnic, sectarian, and political differences between people are transformed not into causes of conflict but into means of integration and unification."