European Parliament adopts resolution calling for urgent action on Gaza

The European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for urgent EU action on Gaza's "catastrophic" humanitarian crisis, as its plenary session in Strasbourg wrapped up on Thursday after running from Sept. 8 to 11.

"The Parliament strongly condemns the Israeli government's obstruction of humanitarian aid, which is engineering a famine in Northern Gaza, and calls for all relevant border crossings to be opened. It calls urgently for UNRWA's full mandate and funding to be reinstated, with robust oversight, and opposes the current aid distribution system," a statement from the parliament said.

The adopted resolution received 305 votes in favor, 151 against, and 122 abstentions.

"MEPs are alarmed by the severe food shortages and malnutrition resulting from restricted humanitarian aid and stress the urgent need for full, safe, and unhindered access to essentials such as food, water, medical supplies, and shelter," the statement said.

They also demanded the immediate restoration of vital infrastructure, urged all parties to respect their humanitarian obligations under international law, and called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, along with the release of all hostages.

"MEPs stress that Israel's right to defend itself cannot justify indiscriminate military action in Gaza and express concern over the continuous military operations in the Gaza Strip, which have led to unbearable suffering for civilian population, while also denouncing Hamas' use of civilians as human shields," the statement said.

The resolution also endorsed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's decision to suspend EU bilateral support to Israel and to partially suspend the EU-Israel agreement on trade-related matters.

"MEPs want full investigations into all war crimes and violations of international law and for all those responsible to be held to account. Parliament also supports EU sanctions against violent Israeli settlers and activists in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and calls for sanctions on Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir," the statement read.

Parliament further called on EU institutions and member states to pursue diplomatic efforts toward a two-state solution ahead of September's UN General Assembly.

"The establishment of a Palestinian State is key to peace, Israel's security, and regional normalisation, according to parliament. Member states should consider recognising the State of Palestine, it concludes, with a view to carrying through the two-state solution," it added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced that she will propose a package of measures against Israel, by pausing bilateral support, partially suspending the Association Agreement and sanctioning extremist ministers.

"I will propose a package of measures to carve out a way forward. First, the Commission will do all that it can do on its own. We will put our bilateral support to Israel on hold. We will stop all payments in these areas without affecting our work with Israeli civil society," von der Leyen announced during her State of the Union speech.

She also vowed to propose sanctions on the extremist Israeli ministers and violent settlers while also proposing a partial suspension of the Association Agreement on trade-related matters.