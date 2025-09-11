France to deploy 3 fighter jets following Russian drone incursions into Poland

France will deploy three Rafale fighter jets to contribute to the protection of Polish airspace and NATO's Eastern Flank together with allies, its president said Thursday.

Emmanuel Macron said he decided to deploy the jets as he made the commitment Thursday to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following drone incursions into Poland.

"I have also discussed this matter with the NATO Secretary General (Mark Rutte) and with the British Prime Minister (Keir Starmer), who is likewise engaged in the defense of the Eastern Flank," Macron noted on the US social media company X. "The security of the European continent is our top priority. We will not yield to Russia's growing intimidation."

Poland called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and introduced sweeping restrictions on civilian flights along its eastern border with Belarus and Ukraine.

It comes amid heightened security concerns in the NATO member state after Wednesday's drone incident, which prompted Warsaw to step up coordination with allies.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its drones had carried out a large-scale strike on military targets in western Ukraine but denied any intention to hit Polish territory.

Germany also announced that it will bolster security support for its NATO ally, Poland, in response to recent Russian drone incursions.