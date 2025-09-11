UN Security Council condemns Israeli strikes targeting Qatar

UN Security Council members on Thursday condemned an Israeli attack on Qatar, and urged all sides to "seize the opportunity for peace," while failing to name Israel.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their condemnation of the recent strikes in Doha, the territory of a key mediator, on 9 September," said a statement by Council members, which conveyed "deep regret at the loss of civilian life."

"Council members underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar," it added.

Emphasizing support for Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement said: "Council members recalled their support for the vital role that Qatar continues to play in mediation efforts in the region, and alongside Egypt and the United States."

It stressed the need for the release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip and ending the suffering in the enclave as a "top priority" for the Council's agenda.

"In this regard, they reiterated the importance of the ongoing diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the US, and called for the parties to seize the opportunity for peace," it added.

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike targeting Hamas' leadership in the Qatari capital on Tuesday. Five Hamas members and a Qatari security personnel were killed in the attack.

The Council members will also meet on Thursday to address the Israeli attack with the participation of Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.