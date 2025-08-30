Türkiye condemns US over Abbas visa ban ahead of UN assembly

AK Party Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik reacted to the US administration's cancellation of visas for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian officials ahead of the 80th United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York in September, in a post on his social media account.

Çelik described the US administration's decision as "an unjust decision that harms diplomacy." He stated that this decision destroys the UN's ability to be a platform where the voices of all states are heard.Noting that preventing a legitimate authority invited to the UN General Assembly is an attempt to render the UN meaningless, Çelik added: "Trying to silence Palestine in the face of increasing international support for a two-state solution will harm peace efforts. Furthermore, the decision to demand that the Palestinian Authority withdraw its applications to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and to stop its efforts for the recognition of a Palestinian state is unjust and unlawful in every respect. As our President said, 'The world is bigger than five,' and no one will be able to silence the voice of Palestine. Our President's speech at the UN General Assembly will continue to be the strongest voice of the Palestinian cause."