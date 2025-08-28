UN chief, Ukrainian president discuss diplomatic push for ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held on Thursday a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

"The Secretary-General and the President discussed the recent diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine," according to a statement by Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Emphasizing "the importance of sustaining the diplomatic momentum," Guterres reaffirmed "the United Nations' principled position in support of a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace for Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions."

"The Secretary-General further reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to continue to address Ukraine's humanitarian needs on the ground and support recovery and reconstruction efforts," the readout added.

The phone call comes following Russia's latest attack on Kyiv early Thursday, which Ukraine said killed at least 14 people, including three children, and 48 others were injured.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said consequences of the morning strike were recorded in eight districts of the capital.

In the Darnytskyi district, part of a five-story residential building was destroyed, and rescue operations are underway to search for people trapped under the rubble. Windows in nearby high-rise buildings were shattered, cars were damaged, and private homes sustained destruction, the prosecutor's office said.