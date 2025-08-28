Trump 'not happy,' but 'not surprised' by Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump was "not happy" with a series of overnight Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital, but was also "not surprised," the White House said Thursday.

"He was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised. These are two countries that have been at war for a very long time. Russia launched this attack on Kyiv, and likewise, Ukraine recently dealt a blow to Russia's oil refineries," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"They have taken out, as a matter of fact, 20% of Russia's oil refinery capacity over the course of their attacks throughout the month of August," she added.

Leavitt said Trump "is continuing to watch this intently, and this killing, unfortunately, will continue as long as the war continues, which is why the president wants it to end."

At least 18 people, including four children, were killed in Russia's missile barrage, which struck targets across Kyiv early Thursday morning. Strikes were recorded in every district of the capital.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced that Friday, Aug. 29, will be a day of mourning in Kyiv to honor the victims.

"Tomorrow, August 29, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the massive enemy attack on the capital," he said on Telegram, adding that flags will be lowered on municipal and state buildings, while entertainment events will be banned.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strike "a horrific and deliberate killing of civilians," confirming that children were among the victims.

"The Russians are not choosing to end the war, only new strikes. Overnight in Kyiv, dozens of buildings were damaged: residential houses, office centers, civilian enterprises. Among them also the building where the European Union Delegation to Ukraine is located," he said.

Skepticism has continued to mount over whether a bilateral meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin will materialize. The sit-down was supposed to be in the works after Trump met separately with the leaders, but the Kremlin has since thrown cold water on the prospects.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News last Friday that Putin is not ready to meet Zelenskyy.

The White House appeared skeptical Thursday that the meeting would come to fruition.

"Perhaps both sides of this war are not ready to end it themselves," Leavitt said. "The president wants it to end, but the leaders of these two countries must want it to end as well."