Erdoğan: Türkiye ready to do its part for peace

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky .

In a statement shared by the Directorate of Communications, the following details were provided:

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the discussion, bilateral relations between Turkey and Ukraine, the peace process between Ukraine and Russia, as well as regional and global issues, were addressed.

President Erdoğan mentioned that they were closely following developments in Alaska and Washington, emphasizing Turkey's ongoing efforts to ensure the war concludes with a lasting peace. He stated that, alongside the establishment of peace, Turkey would continue to contribute to Ukraine's security.

The President also highlighted that a fair solution to the Ukraine-Russia war was possible, stressing the importance of strengthening and continuing negotiations between the two sides.

President Erdoğan expressed Turkey's readiness to do everything possible to facilitate high-level talks that would pave the way for peace. Additionally, the President congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day during the conversation.