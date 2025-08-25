Türkiye to launch maritime-themed TEKNOFEST in Istanbul on Thursday

Türkiye's flagship technology, aviation, and space festival TEKNOFEST will kick off its special maritime-themed edition, Blue Homeland, in Istanbul on Thursday.

The four-day event, hosted by the Istanbul Shipyard Command, will highlight Türkiye's naval strength and cutting-edge technologies, opening its doors to visitors on Aug. 28-31.

Competitions will feature unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets, and autonomous maritime vehicles.

The Turkish Navy will also showcase some of its most advanced vessels, including the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship, TCG Istanbul frigate, TCG Burgazada anti-submarine corvette, TCG Orucreis frigate, TCG Nusret minelayer, as well as the TCG Sakarya and TCG Hizirreis submarines.

Alongside military technology, TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will host exhibitions on maritime history and culture, interactive virtual reality (VR) experiences, and a series of conferences.





