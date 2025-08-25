Turkish, Libyan military delegations meet at Benghazi port

Military delegations from Türkiye and Libya held a meeting as part of the TCG Kinaliada ship's visit to Benghazi Port, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Monday.

A Turkish National Defense Ministry delegation, led by Major General Ilkay Altindag, paid a visit to General Saddam Haftar, the deputy commander of the Libyan National Army, the ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The talks focused on potential joint efforts under the goal of "One Libya, One Army."

Guven Begec, the Turkish ambassador to Libya, and Serkan Kiramanlioglu, consul general of Türkiye in Benghazi also participated in the meeting.

Haftar also paid a visit to the TCG Kinaliada ship.





