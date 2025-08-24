Turkish foreign minister to chair OIC emergency meeting on Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will chair an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah on Monday to discuss the situation in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan will attend the meeting as Türkiye currently holds the rotating presidency of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, according to a ministry statement.

The OIC said the meeting will focus on the ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and aims to coordinate member states' positions and responses.

Israel has killed over 62,600 Palestinians in a brutal onslaught on Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.





