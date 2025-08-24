 Contact Us

Turkish president greets ships passing through Istanbul Strait as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland parade

Türkiye's indigenously-developed and largest warship TCG Anadolu, the TCG Savarona, which is a legacy of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, as well as the TCG Oruçreis, TCG Istanbul, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Kalkan, TCG Alanya, TCG Sancaktar, and the TCG Hızırreis submarine, all transited the strait as part of the TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland parade.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday greeted distinguished ships of the Turkish Navy passing through the Istanbul Strait.

Türkiye's indigenously-developed and largest warship TCG Anadolu, the TCG Savarona, which is a legacy of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, as well as the TCG Oruçreis, TCG Istanbul, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Kalkan, TCG Alanya, TCG Sancaktar, and the TCG Hızırreis submarine, all transited the strait as part of the TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland parade.

The parade, which began at Istanbul's Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, was followed by citizens traveling through Sarıyer district center, Tarabya, Emirgan, Kanlıca, Rumeli Hisari, the Kandilli-Bebek line, Ortaköy, and the July 15 Martyrs Bridge.

Many citizens recorded the parade on their mobile phones and shared the photos on NSosyal using the hashtag #TeknofestMaviVatan (Teknofest Blue Homeland).

Erdoğan observed the ceremony, which was held with the participation of the ships, from Dolmabahçe Working Office.

The military crews on the ships saluted the Turkish president with a 21-gun salute and a traditional special maritime salute.

Watching the ships from the open area of his office, Erdoğan waved to the crew and the citizens on board for the ceremony.

President Erdoğan was accompanied by the Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan during the salute.

Emine Erdoğan was seen wearing white, which is also the color of the Naval Forces Command.

The parade concluded after the Turkish president saluted the ships.

