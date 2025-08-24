TURKISH FIRST LADYS LETTER TO MELANIA TRUMP RECEIVES WIDE COVERAGE IN WORLD PRESS

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

A Saturday letter from Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan to US first lady Melania Trump urging her to extend compassion towards the children suffering in Gaza, just like her concern for the war in Ukraine, received extensive media coverage worldwide.

The BBC, in a story titled "Turkish first lady appeals to Melania Trump over Gaza children," highlighted a quote from Erdoğan's letter in which she said: "We must unite our voices and strength against this injustice."

Reuters, in its story, "Turkish first lady urges Melania Trump to speak out on Gaza," said Emine Erdoğan wrote she was inspired by a letter from Melania Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month concerning children in Ukraine and Russia.

French newspaper Le Figaro also reported on the letter, underscoring that the Turkish first lady suggested that Melania Trump write a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urging an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Highlighting "emotional letter" in its headline, German news portal NTV said Emine Erdoğan called on Melania Trump to extend her compassion for the Gazan children. Public broadcaster DW also reported on the letter, with the headline on its website, "Emine Erdoğan appeals to Melania Trump over Gaza's children."

Many more news outlets from various countries across the world, including India's Times of India, Pakistan's Dawn, and Qatar's Al Jazeera, covered Emine Erdoğan's appeal.