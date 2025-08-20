Electric cars in Türkiye hit nearly 290,000 by end of July

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6% from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The surge reflects a shift in consumer preference, driven by an expanding charging infrastructure and the rollout of Türkiye's domestically produced EV brand Togg.

Türkiye had 16.8 million cars in total in July, with EVs making up 1.7% of the fleet. Registered EVs numbered just 565 in 2015 before surpassing 250,000 last month.

Hybrid cars have also seen rapid growth. Registered hybrids, which stood at only 23 units in 2011, rose to 222,328 at the end of 2023, 391,269 in 2024, and 556,995 by July 2025. They accounted for 3.3% of the total fleet, up from 2.4% at the end of last year.





