Turkish foreign minister discusses Russia-Ukraine war with French counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday evaluated the outcomes of the latest meetings in Alaska and Washington to end the Russia-Ukraine war, said sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During the phone conversation, the top diplomats discussed efforts aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, according to the sources.

Peace efforts reached an advanced stage after last week's meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, and then a follow-up between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Washington on Monday.

Major sticking points of the peace talks are said to be potential land swaps and security guarantees for Ukraine.