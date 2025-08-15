Erdoğan in Al Jazeera article :Humanity’s conscience is tested in Gaza

In an article published by Qatar-based Al Jazeera, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the tragedy in Gaza as a test of humanity's collective conscience. He labeled Israel's months-long attacks as genocide, criticized the Western world's double standards, and called for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian corridors, and a two-state solution. Emphasizing Türkiye's active role in humanitarian aid and diplomacy, Erdoğan stressed, "Gaza has no time to lose."

"HUMANITY'S CONSCIENCE IS TESTED IN GAZA"

Erdoğan wrote that the Gaza tragedy should be seen not just as a localized conflict but as a worsening humanitarian disaster hurting humanity's conscience. Israel's prolonged bombardments have targeted civilians, destroying homes, hospitals, schools, and basic services like food, water, and electricity. Over 61,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed, reflecting a systematic policy of extermination, not just war.

He criticized the world's silence or weak response, saying it deepens suffering and enables oppression. The West's quick action in other crises contrasts sharply with its hesitation on Gaza, undermining the credibility of the international order. Israel's unchecked actions erode international law and human rights. The Gaza crisis tests whether the global community can defend fundamental humanitarian values.

"TÜRKİYE'S FIRM STAND TO END THE GAZA DISASTER"

Türkiye has consistently and determinedly worked to end the crisis. AFAD, the Turkish Red Crescent, and civil society are active on the ground. Despite obstacles, with support from regional allies, food, medicine, and medical aid are reaching Gaza. Injured Gazans are evacuated to Türkiye for treatment. These efforts show the world Gaza is not alone. Diplomatically, Türkiye continues ceasefire calls through the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, mediating between Palestinian groups.

"GAZA HAS NO TIME TO LOSE"

At the NATO Summit in The Hague on June 25, Erdoğan stressed turning the fragile ceasefire into lasting peace, warning, "Gaza has no time to lose." He explicitly called Israel's attacks—ignoring international law and using collective punishment—genocide. Türkiye works closely with regional countries, especially Qatar, on humanitarian access, ceasefire talks, and reconstruction, praising Qatar's leading humanitarian and diplomatic role.

The violence threatens regional stability and risks broad conflict, with tensions between Israel and Iran threatening security from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Persian Gulf. The crisis risks new migration waves, radicalization, and energy security threats. Gaza is not only a humanitarian crisis but a strategic issue for global peace and security.

"IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE NEEDED"

Erdoğan stressed that solutions are clear: an immediate ceasefire and unconditional halt to attacks. Humanitarian corridors must open for food, water, and medical aid, with international mechanisms to protect civilians. Türkiye is ready to coordinate. War crimes must be investigated by the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice, and perpetrators held accountable. Sustainable funding must support aid agencies, especially UNRWA under siege by Israel.

Reconstruction must go beyond rebuilding structures to include education, health, infrastructure, economic development, and political rights, with local participation and UN/regional supervision. Lasting peace depends on recognizing an independent, sovereign Palestine with full territorial integrity. The two-state solution is the only key to peace and stability.

"ISRAEL HAS KILLED JOURNALISTS"

Erdoğan highlighted that war targets those seeking truth. Many journalists, including from Al Jazeera, have been killed for reporting from conflict zones. These brutal attacks on press freedom and the right to information are a great loss. Their memory symbolizes the pursuit of justice. Erdoğan offered condolences to families and colleagues of the fallen journalists.

"THE PALESTINIAN ISSUE IS HUMANITY'S SHARED ISSUE"

The Palestinian and Gaza issue transcends borders and tests humanity itself. Erdoğan reminded of the heavy price of indifference in Bosnia and Rwanda. Türkiye's firm stance is both a moral duty and strategic necessity. Together with humanitarian diplomats, especially Qatar, Türkiye will continue striving for lasting, just, and dignified peace. Peace is not impossible but overdue, and Türkiye will keep working to achieve it.

History will remember those who acted and those who turned away from Gaza's oppression. Gaza has no time to lose; the international community must heed the global conscience and act. Humanity's future depends on the courage of steps taken now.