Turkish foreign minister meets Qatari emir in Doha

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Thursday Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Further information on the meeting was not immediately available.

Fidan travelled to Doha for a two-day visit on Wednesday, with Turkish diplomatic sources saying that the meetings were expected to address the countries' growing strategic partnership in all areas, explore new areas of cooperation, and prepare for the 11th High Strategic Committee meeting in the Qatari capital later this year.



