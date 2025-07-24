Türkiye’s Roketsan inks deal to deliver air defense system to Turkish Armed Forces

Turkish defense firm Roketsan signed a deal to deliver its next-generation Sungur air defense systems to the Turkish Armed Forces at this week's International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025.

Roketsan inked a deal with the Turkish National Defense Ministry, satellite operator Türksat, and the state-owned defense contractor Military Factory and Shipyard Management.

The Sungur air defense system has the longest range in its class and it comes equipped with the latest guidance technologies. The system will enter Türkiye's multi-layered air defense system Steel Dome.

Roketsan signed another contract to deliver its MIDLAS vertical launch system to be integrated into the naval platforms of Indonesian-based shipbuilder PT PAL, used by the Indonesian Navy.

The Turkish defense firm unveiled its satellite launch vehicle Simsek-2 at the IDEF 2025 and signed a deal with Türkiye's sole satellite operator Türksat for space systems and satellite launches to enhance Türkiye's capabilities in the field.

Roketsan signed a deal with Military Factory and Shipyard Management to cooperate on purchasing fuses for the TEBER guidance kit, which enhances the strike capabilities of MK-81 and MK-82 bombs with an inertial measurement unit, GPS system, and an active laser-seeker head.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, which wraps up Sunday, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communications partner.