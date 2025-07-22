Türkiye, Azerbaijan sign deal for strengthening mutual military security

Türkiye and Azerbaijan signed an agreement for military security as part of the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The deal, Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Mutual Military Security, was signed by the Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, starting on Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Ataköy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.