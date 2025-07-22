US, Philippines conclude trade deal: Trump

US President Donald Trump announced a new trade agreement with the Philippines following a meeting Tuesday with President Ferdinand Marcos at the White House.

"It was a beautiful visit, and we concluded our Trade Deal, whereby The Philippines is going OPEN MARKET with the United States, and ZERO Tariffs. The Philippines will pay a 19% Tariff," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US had announced a 20% tariff on Philippine exports, which was set to take effect Aug. 1.

The two nations also agreed to continue military cooperation, said Trump.

The Philippines, a long-standing military ally of the US in the Asia-Pacific region, hosts American soldiers and provides access to its military bases. The two countries have maintained a mutual defense treaty since 1951.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun urged, however, that the cooperation should not target or harm any third party, referencing tensions in the South China Sea.

Chinese and Philippine vessels have witnessed several encounters in disputed waters of the mineral-rich South China Sea, where the two countries have overlapping claims.