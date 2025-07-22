China urges check on ‘law of jungle’ amid war on Gaza

Smoke rises in the aftermath of an Israeli military operation in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, July 22, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

China urged the international community on Tuesday to check the "law of jungle" pursued by powerful countries amid the raging war in the Gaza Strip, offering its availability to resolve conflicts through dialogue and cooperation.

"The international community should check the law of jungle whereby more powerful countries bully the less stronger (sic) ones," China's permanent representative to the UN Security Council (UNSC) Fu Cong said in a council debate on "promoting international peace and security through multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes."

He said resorting to force or sanctions to settle disputes often turn out to be "counterproductive."

Dialogue and cooperation are the best ways to resolve disputes, he said.

Beijing is "ready and available" to work with the international community to resolve ongoing conflicts, including Palestine and Ukraine.

He added that Council resolutions are binding and must be implemented in "letter and spirit" as "each country's sovereignty and integrity must be respected."

A South Korean representative called for engagement of regional countries to settle disputes through diplomacy and "good offices."

He called for adoption of a "preventive diplomacy" by engaging stakeholders to prevent disputes from happening, and achieve sustainable peace.

Thailand's representative urged respect for sovereignty and integrity of all countries by adopting the policy of "non-interference "

He supported the UN efforts for resolution of regional and global conflicts.

















