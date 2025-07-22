Netanyahu regime is 'criminal organization', says French left-wing leader

French left-wing leader Jean-Luc Melenchon on Tuesday condemned Israel's genocidal conduct in Gaza, describing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government as a "criminal organization."

Melenchon, leader of the France Unbowed (LFI) party, made the comments on X as humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate amid widespread hunger and ongoing violence.

"The sadistic assassination of Palestinians in Gaza, the murder of children and the starving, provoke deep pain and disgust," he wrote.

"The organized extermination of press witnesses, the cruelty in the detention of resistance fighters and dissidents — all signs point in the same direction: the Netanyahu regime is a criminal organization, and nothing more."

He went on to accuse not only those directly involved in the military campaign but also those who support or remain silent about the situation.

"Those who take part in these actions, those who support them, those who deny them, and those who look away are directly complicit. They stand outside the bounds of humanity," he said.

The development comes as Israel has killed more than 59,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.