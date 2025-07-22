Türkiye, Vietnam ink defense deal

A defense cooperation protocol was signed between the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and its Vietnamese counterpart Tuesday during the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul.

Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense Musa Heybet said at the signing ceremony: "I believe that this defense and security cooperation will prepare us for many more forward-looking projects and collaborations."

Heybet noted that Ankara will provide full support to Vietnam's air, land, and sea platforms, with all of Türkiye's defense industry companies and the Ministry of National Defense.

Vietnamese Deputy National Defense Minister Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien said it is a historic moment between Vietnam and Türkiye.

"We have signed our defense cooperation agreement. From now on, we will witness the history of cooperation in many more areas and the opening of a new chapter.

"We wish your fair continued success. We are ready to do everything in our power to become allies with Türkiye," he said.

The six-day defense fair that began Tuesday is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, the AtatÜrk Airport, the Wow Hotel, and the Ataköy Marina.

It is organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation. Anadolu is the IDEF2025 global communication partner.