Iran has military capability to strike Israel daily for 2 years - IRGC adviser

Iran still possesses sufficient military capability to strike Israel daily for two years, an adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday.

"Our armed forces are at the height of their readiness," Major General Ebrahim Jabbari told the semi-official Mehr news agency.

"Currently, the warehouses, underground missile bases, and facilities we have are so enormous that we have yet to demonstrate the majority of our defense capabilities and effective missiles," he said.

"In case of a war with Israel and the US, our facilities will not run out even if we launch missiles at them every day for two years."