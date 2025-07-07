Houthis launch retaliatory strikes on Israeli sites, including airport, ports

Yemen's Houthi group claimed missile and drone attacks on several sites inside Israel on Monday, in response to Israeli airstrikes on the coastal city of Al-Hudaydah.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said hypersonic ballistic missiles were launched at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Ashdod Port, and a power plant in the southern city of Ashkelon.

The Houthis also fired eight drones at Eilat Port in southern Israel, he added.

"The missiles and drones successfully hit their targets as the (Israeli) interceptor missiles failed to confront them," Saree said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the Houthi statement.