Türkiye cancels flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria until June 16

Türkiye has taken measures including cancelation of flights to certain countries after Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on Friday.

"As a result of the air strikes launched by Israel against Iran in the early morning hours of June 13, 2025, the airspaces of Israel, Iran, Syria and Iraq were temporarily closed to air traffic due to increased security risks in the region," Uraloğlu said on social media.

"In line with the developments, the necessary measures have been taken by our Directorate General Of Civil Aviation and relevant airline companies, and flight routes have been re-planned to avoid using risky airspace," he added.

Uraloğlu said passenger and crew safety is a priority, and crisis desk work regarding the process continues.

Türkiye's relevant airline companies, especially flag carrier Turkish Airlines, have cancelled their flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Jordan until Monday, June 16, he said. "There are currently no passengers or personnel at risk."

Israel early Friday launched a military operation against Iran, targeting the country's nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. Several senior military officials and nuclear scientists were also killed in the attack.

Israel continued its attacks later in the day by launching airstrikes on the northwestern city of Tabriz and the southern city of Shiraz and the uranium enrichment site in Natanz-the largest and main facility in the country.