TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER DISCUSSES ISRAELS ATTACK ON IRAN WITH IRAQI, JORDANIAN COUNTERPARTS

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday discussed Israel's attacks on Iran with his Iraqi and Jordanian counterparts, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan held phone call with Fuad Hussein and Ayman Safadi.

Israel launched a massive attack early Friday, deploying around 200 aircraft to target Iran's nuclear and military facilities. The strikes killed senior Iranian military officials as well as nuclear scientists. The attacks continued later in the day, according to Iranian media.

Iran has vowed "severe punishment" and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.