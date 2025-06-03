Türkiye makes waves on the Travel Green List

Türkiye has once again solidified its leadership in sustainable tourism with international recognition from one of the world's most respected travel publications. UK-based Wanderlust magazine has included Türkiye in its prestigious 2025 Travel Green List, celebrating the country's commitment to eco-friendly and responsible tourism.



The annual Travel Green List highlights countries, regions, cities, and organizations that stand out for their environmentally conscious and sustainable tourism policies. Türkiye's inclusion reaffirms its growing reputation as a global leader in sustainable travel.

Featured in Wanderlust magazine's 2025 Travel Green List, Türkiye continues to stand out for its leadership in sustainable tourism. A special section highlights Mount Nemrut, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as both a cultural treasure and a symbol of Türkiye's eco-conscious management approach.

The list also showcases green hotels, zero-waste initiatives, eco-friendly tours, and local development models. Türkiye's collaboration with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) and its growing number of certified eco-friendly accommodations underline the country's rising profile in responsible tourism.

As one of the travel world's most influential publications, Wanderlust gives global visibility to Türkiye's rich heritage and its commitment to protecting it for future generations.