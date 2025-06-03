1 dead, dozens injured in Türkiye earthquake due to panic and fear

A 14-year-old girl died and dozens were injured early Tuesday as panic and fear gripped residents during a magnitude 5.8 earthquake that struck off the coast of Marmaris in Türkiye's southwestern Mugla province, according to Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Afranur Gunlu, who suffered a panic attack during the tremor in the Fethiye district, was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved despite medical intervention, Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik confirmed.

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 67.91 kilometers (42.1 miles) and 10.43 kilometers (6.48 miles) off the Marmaris coast in the Mediterranean Sea, did not cause major structural damage, but fear led many to leap from heights or flee buildings.

Governor Akbiyik said 69 people were affected by the earthquake, with injuries largely resulting from panicked attempts to escape.

"A total of 55 citizens have been admitted to hospitals — 10 by ambulance and 45 on foot. Fourteen citizens refused to be transferred and were treated on site," he said. "One patient was hospitalized, 46 are undergoing treatment in the emergency room, and eight have been discharged."

Initial assessments found only minor damage to two buildings in Marmaris, including wall cracks, but no significant destruction has been reported.





