Togg unveils T10F smart mobility device at TEKNOFEST

Togg, following the introduction of its first smart mobility device in the C vehicle segment, the T10X, unveiled its second device, the T10F, at TEKNOFEST. The T10F, designed to be sportier while still meeting the expectations of a sedan, will have a range of 600 kilometers, 80 kilometers more than the current SUV model on the market. The vehicle received significant attention from visitors at the event, with many focusing on its unique features.

TRT News closely examined the interior details of the T10F at TEKNOFEST KKTC.

FEATURES OF THE T10F

Similar to the T10X, the Togg T10F is designed to keep the user at the center with smart living solutions, continuous internet connectivity, and remote updates that keep it evolving and up-to-date.

The T10F will come in three technical versions: standard RWD (rear-wheel drive), long-range RWD, and dual-motor AWD (all-wheel drive), and will have two different equipment levels. The RWD version produces 160 kW/218 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque, offering battery options with ranges of 350+ and 600 kilometers.

The dual-motor AWD version, generating 700 Nm of torque, aims to provide a range of up to 530 kilometers. The standard range model will feature a 52.4 kWh battery, while the long-range model will have an 88.5 kWh battery.

"TOGG T10F WILL MEET THE PUBLIC THIS SUMMER"

In an interview with TRT News, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır stated that the T10F will be on the roads this summer.

Minister Kacır said, "We have provided various supports to open the way for Togg, and we will continue to do so. It is a great success for a vehicle that is still not yet two years old. The new model of Togg will also be on the roads. It will meet the people this summer. The T10F will have a higher range and will also be designed to provide power, including electricity."