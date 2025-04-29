Turkish president departs for Rome to attend Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed for Rome on Tuesday to attend the 4th Intergovernmental Summit between Türkiye and Italy, at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The summit is expected to focus on steps to further enhance cooperation between Türkiye and Italy, along with discussions on current regional and global issues.

Several bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening the legal framework of relations are also expected to be signed, and a business forum with participation from both countries' business communities is planned.

Accompanying the Turkish president to Italy are Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Chief Advisor to the President on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic, and President of the Defense Industry Agency Haluk Gorgun.





