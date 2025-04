Türkiye to host NATO foreign ministers meeting in May

An informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of foreign ministers will take place in Türkiye's Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya on May 14-15, the defense alliance said in a brief statement on Thursday.

The high-level gathering will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Turkish officials have yet to make a statement about the prospective meeting.