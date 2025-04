Turkish defense minister receives chief of German General Staff in Ankara

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Tuesday received Gen. Carsten Breuer, chief of the German General Staff in Ankara.

"Yaşar Güler received General Carsten Breuer, Chief of the German General Staff, who arrived in Ankara at the official invitation of Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Metin Gürak," Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on X.

Gürak was also present at the meeting, it added.

No further details were provided.