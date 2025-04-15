Marcus Aurelius statue returned to Türkiye after 65 years

The bronze statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, which was illegally taken abroad from Türkiye in the 1960s through unauthorized excavations, has officially been returned to Türkiye through a ceremony at the Cleveland Museum of Art in the United States.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Gökhan Yazgı shared on social media that the statue of Marcus Aurelius will be returning to its rightful land.

In his post, Yazgı stated:

"The unique bronze statue depicting Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius as a philosopher, illegally taken abroad from the ancient city of Boubon in the 1960s, has officially been returned to Türkiye through a ceremony at the Cleveland Museum of Art. After nearly 65 years of scientific, legal, and diplomatic efforts, the statue of Marcus Aurelius is finally returning to its rightful home in Anatolia.

Before being brought to Türkiye, the statue will be displayed for three months in a special exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art. In July, it will return to our country and be reintroduced in its cultural context. Thus, Marcus Aurelius' long journey will come to an end in the land to which it belongs."