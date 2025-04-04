Türkiye celebrates 76th anniversary of NATO

 Contact Us
Published April 04,2025
The Turkish Foreign Ministry celebrated the 76th anniversary of NATO on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry's official X social media account posted a message stating, "Congratulations on the 76th anniversary of NATO!"

It emphasized that "with its strong army, modern capabilities, and dynamic defense industry," Türkiye plays a "critical role in NATO's Southeastern Flank" and remains unwavering in its commitment to "continuing its long-standing and unique contributions to Euro-Atlantic security."

Meanwhile, the Turkish National Defense Ministry commemorated the alliance's 76th anniversary, emphasizing in a separate message that Türkiye is a "distinguished" member.

Since joining NATO in 1952, Ankara has consistently fulfilled its duties and missions and maintains its role as an "active and constructive member of NATO," the ministry added on X.