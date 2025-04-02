Turkish aid group ships dry food, hot meals to quakes-hit Myanmar, Thailand

Turkish aid group ships dry food and hot meals to earthquake-hit Myanmar and Thailand to help those afflicted in the region.

"As IHH (The Human Rights and Freedoms Humanitarian Relief Foundation), we started our emergency aid efforts immediately after the earthquake. In the first stage, we distributed hot meals to 800 people in Thailand and provided water and dry food support to those affected by the earthquake in Myanmar," it told Anadolu in a statement.

"Our aid efforts continue in the Mandalay region. Our teams are actively working in the field to ensure coordination in the region and to deliver humanitarian aid. We aim to expand our aid efforts in the coming days and reach more people," it added,

The situation in Myanmar, compounded by internal ethnic conflict, was exacerbated by the twin earthquakes.

In its air raid campaign against rebel groups, the junta allegedly attacked a humanitarian aid convoy by the Chinese Red Cross late Tuesday in Ommathi Village in northern Shan State.

The junta, however, said no one was injured in the attack.

Reacting to reports of the attack, China urged all sides in Myanmar to ensure the safety of relief workers.

State Planning and Administration Council, whose head is the Myanmar junta leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, said Wednesday, that the "terrorist attacks" are "taking advantage of the earthquake relief efforts."

Separately, the Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) urged Myanmar to provide relief efforts equitably to victims, saying that the vulnerable and marginalized should be prioritized, reported local media.

"It is important that humanitarian assistance reaches all affected communities and areas equitably and indiscriminately without delay, with special attention to vulnerable and marginalized populations," it said in a statement.

Twin earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 6.4, rocked Myanmar and Thailand last Friday with the epicenter in the Sagaing region, which is said to have suffered the most damage.

Myanmar's State Administration Council information team said the death toll in Myanmar hit 2,886, with 4,639 injured and 373 missing.

The earthquakes also shook neighboring countries with Thailand suffering damages in Bangkok.

At least 15 people were killed while 72 remain missing after a building collapsed in the Thai capital.

Numerous countries have sent search and rescue teams, alongside humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit areas.