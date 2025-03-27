Turkish President Erdoğan: We will not give opportunity to separatists

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with representatives of religious minorities at iftar on Thursday. The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and the President of the Directorate of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbaş, also attended the iftar.

In his speech, President Erdoğan stated: "We need to hold on more tightly to our tradition, which sees differences not as a cause for conflict and polarization, but as a source of human richness. Regardless of their ethnicity, belief, or community, we have fought for every individual of the 85 million to feel equal."

"We will not give an opportunity to those who intend to bring the recurring social tensions in the region to our country and try every possible way to achieve this. We place great importance on the development of our Somali brothers and sisters." Erdoğan added.

Erdoğan further said: "As a nation that has suffered greatly and paid a price for every form of terrorism, we stand by the people of Somalia. As Türkiye, we will continue with determination to ensure that Somalia becomes a pillar of stability in its region, for its unity and integrity."