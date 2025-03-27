French president says Trump will feel 'betrayed' if Russia fails to give 'clear answer' on Ukraine truce

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference following a summit for "coalition of the willing" at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on March 27, 2025. (REUTERS)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that US President Donald Trump will feel "cheated" and "betrayed" if Russia does not provide a "clear answer" regarding a proposed truce in Ukraine.

"If Russia does not provide a clear answer, then, rightfully, President Trump will feel cheated and betrayed, and he will have to react," Macron said at a press conference after the EU Summit in Paris.

Macron also urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to play "a fully active role" in fostering peace, citing China's diplomatic ties with Russia and previous peace efforts with Brazil.

"I hope President Xi can help us build a solid and lasting peace," Macron said, emphasizing China's position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

To reinforce Ukraine's allies, Macron announced that he and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer would jointly lead efforts to coordinate international support for Kyiv.

The two leaders aim to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and diplomatic backing amid continued Russian aggression.

Macron also outlined a proposal for deploying "reassurance forces" from select European nations to strategic locations in Ukraine.

"They would have a deterrent effect against potential Russian aggression," he said.

"These troops, from a few states due to lack of unanimous support, would be stationed in pre-identified strategic areas with Ukraine's agreement," he explained.

He added he "wants" American support for a European deployment but added that he also wants to prepare for a scenario without the US.

Macron announced plans to send a Franco-British team to Ukraine to help train its military, shaping the future structure of the Ukrainian army.

He also confirmed that the EU is accelerating the disbursement of G7-approved loans to provide Ukraine with much-needed financial support.

Macron reaffirmed that sanctions on Russia will not be lifted, stating that this decision was unanimously agreed upon at the Paris summit.

"As long as Russia continues its aggression, there will be no easing of sanctions," he added.