Erdoğan urges unity and solidarity during Ramadan

President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended his party's parliamentary group meeting.

Starting his speech by greeting party members and citizens watching on screens, Erdoğan said, "From here, we send our greetings and love to every corner of our country, every part of the Islamic world, and all of humanity. Especially in this blessed month of Ramadan, I respectfully salute all the oppressed who endure Israel's renewed attacks, the Palestinians who resist oppression, and those fasting despite hardships."

Wishing relief for those suffering under Israeli oppression, Erdoğan also extended early greetings for Laylat al-Qadr and the upcoming Eid al-Fitr. "I pray that for the sake of these blessed days, our Lord grants us His forgiveness and mercy and swiftly delivers our oppressed brothers from suffering," he said.

Continuing his speech, Erdoğan emphasized that Ramadan is a time of sharing, solidarity, and brotherhood. "For centuries, we have strengthened our bonds of brotherhood in this spirit, opening not only our tables but also our hearts to one another," he stated.

He expressed gratitude to his party members, including deputies, municipalities, and organization members, for their efforts to support those in need across all 81 provinces, districts, and villages. "I thank my fellow members, especially our deputies, who work tirelessly throughout the month to touch another heart, help someone in need, and bring hope to the suffering," Erdoğan added.

Concluding, he wished that the consultations and discussions at the group meeting would bring blessings to the country, nation, and democracy. He also extended his appreciation and respect to everyone who has supported and contributed to the AK Party since its founding.