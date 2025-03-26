YEMENS HOUTHIS SAY US LAUNCHED 15 AIRSTRIKES AGAINST SOUTHERN SANAA

US warplanes launched 15 airstrikes on the southern area of Sanaa late Wednesday, Houthi media reported.

"US aggression targets southern capital with a series of airstrikes," Al-Masirah TV, affiliated with the Houthi group, reported on Telegram.

It added that "the American aggression targeted the Jarban area in the Sanhan district with 8 airstrikes, the Khadm and Jumaima Rajam areas in Bani Hushaysh district with 5 airstrikes, and Al-Dailami Air Base with 2 airstrikes."

Rhe Houthi-affiliated 26 September news website, citing an unnamed local source, reported earlier that "the US aggression launched five airstrikes on the outskirts of the city of Saada and three strikes on the Al Salem district of the same governorate on Wednesday."

It said that "two US airstrikes targeted the Harf Sufyan district in Amran governorate on Wednesday" and noted that the "Saada governorate was hit by 17 US airstrikes late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning," bringing the number of strikes on the two governorates to 27 in the past 24 hours.

Saada is considered the main stronghold of the Houthi group and shares a land border with Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have controlled Amran since 2014.

US President Donald Trump said last week that he had ordered a "major offensive" against the Houthis and later threatened to "whip them out completely."

The Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said is a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted its attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.









