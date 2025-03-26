Erdoğan blasts West for keeping silent against Israel’s inhumane attacks on Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday delivered a speech at the "Qur'an Recitation Contest Award Ceremony" held at the Beştepe National Congress and Culture Center.

Criticizing the West for not reacting to Israel's inhumane attacks on Gaza, President Erdoğan said: "Israel, emboldened by the West's silence, continues its genocide policy during Ramadan. We will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers to the end."

Highlights from Erdoğan's speech:

"THE WEST IS SILENT AGAINST ISRAEL"



"Health workers were deliberately targeted by Israel. Israel deliberately bombed hospitals. The last remaining buildings in Gaza are being destroyed under heavy bombardment. Israel, emboldened by the West's silence, continues its genocide policy during Ramadan. More than 70 of our Palestinian brothers were martyred in the recent attacks. I wish mercy from God to all the martyrs and a speedy recovery to the wounded. I ask you not to forget our Gazan brothers in your prayers.

We will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers to the end. Wherever we look in our geography, we see chaos. We see problems that deepen because they are not resolved. The disunity in the Islamic world also plays a part in the emergence of this negative picture. We cannot focus enough on the outside world because we are dealing with our own internal issues. Sometimes sect, sometimes origin, consumes the energy of Muslims. It almost collapses us from the inside. We cannot break down the walls of sedition and discord that the imperialists built a century ago and have been constantly growing for years." Erdoğan said.



















