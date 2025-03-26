France announces $2B in additional military aid to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrive for a press conference following a bilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 26, 2025. (REUTERS)

The French president announced Wednesday an additional €2 billion ($2 billion) in military aid for Ukraine.

"I can announce today an additional 2 billion euros of military support from France to Ukraine," Emmanuel Macron announced at a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart ahead of Thursday's "coalition of the willing" summit in Paris.

Macron urged a stop to Russian strikes against Ukraine, reiterating the need for a lasting peace.

"In Jeddah on March 11, Ukraine clearly expressed to the United States its agreement to a complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days. We expect the same commitment from Russia," he said.

Macron noted that Russia turned the Black Sea into a "battleground" and "weakened" international trade routes.

"On several occasions, we have cleared the paths of peace, the cerebral routes, with our commitment. I would like to salute Türkiye's role in recent years. It has a very special role to play when it comes to the Black Sea, thanks to international treaties," he added.