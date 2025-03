First Lady Emine Erdoğan, wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, congratulated the Islamic world on the Night of Qadr.

In a social media post for the occasion, she stated, "On this blessed night, which is better than a thousand months, I congratulate our country, our nation, and the entire Islamic world on the Night of Qadr.

May Allah accept our prayers, grant hope to the oppressed and victims, and bestow peace and blessings upon humanity. May our night be blessed."