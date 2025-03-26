UN migration agency says 20M need aid to survive in Yemen

A boy (C) receives his family's food aid for iftar, a meal traditionally taken after sunset to break the Ramadan daily fast during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a charitable kitchen in Sana'a, Yemen, 07 March 2025. (EPA Photo)

As Yemen marks the 11th year of conflict, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned Wednesday the suffering in the country "never stopped" as nearly 20 million people need humanitarian assistance to survive.

More than 4.8 million people remain displaced, many living in makeshift shelters with limited access to food, health care, and protection, the IOM said in a statement.

Women and children continue to face heightened risks of violence, malnutrition, and poor health, while climate shocks such as floods and droughts worsen the already dire situation, it noted.

"The war in Yemen has faded from global attention, but for those living through it, the suffering has never stopped," IOM Director General Amy Pope said. "Now, more than ever, global solidarity is needed to prevent millions from being left behind."

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of migrants hoping to transit through Yemen remain stranded in "brutal conditions," the agency said. Nearly 60,900 migrants arrived in the country in 2024 alone, many with no means to survive.

With critical aid programs facing severe funding shortfalls, including IOM's Voluntary Humanitarian Return program, Pope urged immediate international action.

"Every day without action means more suffering, more lives lost, and less hope for the future," she warned.