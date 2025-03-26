Bayraktar TB3 sets record with successful missile test

Bayraktar TB3, the first UAV to take off and land from a short runway ship, made aviation history and hit its target with precision during its first test using the IHA-122 Supersonic Missile. Continuing its ammunition integration tests, Bayraktar TB3 took off from Muğla's Dalaman district on March 25, successfully hitting a 6x6 meter target over the sea from a distance of over 50 kilometers.

During the test, the target was marked by Bayraktar TB2 UAV, which then successfully guided the Bayraktar TB3 to destroy it. This test showcased the coordinated laser targeting and engagement capability between the two UAVs.

As part of its ongoing development, Bayraktar TB3 is continuing its missile and payload integration tests. This UAV, which took off successfully from the short ramp of TCG Anadolu on November 19, 2024, has set new records in both test flights and operational capabilities. In one notable test, Bayraktar TB3 performed a historic 46-minute flight over the Aegean and Mediterranean and landed without any support equipment, becoming the first of its kind to do so.

The Bayraktar TB3 also completed a high-altitude performance test, reaching an altitude of 36,310 feet. It now holds the Turkish aviation high-altitude record, with a remarkable 45,118 feet achieved by Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA.

In addition to its impressive flight capabilities, Bayraktar TB3 successfully integrated with the ASELSAN-developed ASELFLIR-500 Electro-Optical Surveillance and Targeting System on March 26, 2024. With its folding wings and long-range communication capabilities, Bayraktar TB3 is set to be a leader in its class, capable of conducting reconnaissance, surveillance, intelligence, and attack missions with its smart munitions.

Baykar, which has carried out all its projects with its own resources since 2003, has generated 83% of its revenue from exports, achieving $1.8 billion in exports in 2023. The company continues to lead the global UAV market, signing export agreements with 36 countries, including 34 for Bayraktar TB2 and 11 for Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA. Baykar's success positions Turkey as a leader in the global UAV export market.