Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro to stand trial for attempted coup

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro walks outside Congonhas airport as he arrives in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 24, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro and seven others have been indicted for an attempted coup after Brazil's top court accepted charges against the ex-leader and his allies.

By a unanimous five to zero vote, the Supreme Court ruled that charges by the prosecution against Bolsonaro warranted a criminal trial.

It marks a historic moment in Brazil, as Bolsonaro becomes the first former head of state to face trial for attempting to violently subvert a presidential election.

The prosecution said Bolsonaro authored and led a plot to overturn the 2022 presidential elections, which saw Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva elected as president.

Bolsonaro and seven co-conspirators, allegedly initiated the plan in July 2021, which culminated in January 2023 when Bolsonaro loyalists raided government buildings following Lula's victory.

While the investigation considers up to 34 conspirators and operatives involved in attempts to murder Lula and restore Bolsonaro, the first eight who were indicted are considered the "crucial nucleus" of the conspiracy.

Facing trial alongside Bolsonaro are Alexandre Ramagem, former director of intelligence; Anderson Torres, former justice minister; Braga Netto, former minister of the civil house and defense; Almir Garnier, former commander of the navy; Paulo Sergio Nogueira, former commander of the army; Augusto Heleno, former head of security and Mauro Cid, former advisor to Bolsonaro.

The prosecution will present evidence and witnesses before the Supreme Court to determine the fate of Bolsonaro and his allies. A trial date has yet to be established.

The Supreme Court did not order precautionary measures such as pretrial detention, but as the process unfolds, the court could issue the measures if it deems the defendants might flee or incite public disturbances.

Bolsonaro could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.