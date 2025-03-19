Türkiye leads Europe in agricultural output: President Erdoğan

Türkiye is a leading country in agricultural output, ranking first in Europe and 8th in the world, said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday.

"Today, Türkiye is the leader in agricultural output in Europe and ranks 8th in the world. Since 2002, we increased our exports from $3.8 billion to $32.6 billion last year," said Erdoğan during an iftar/dinner event, addressing the farmers.

He underlined that they have tripled the agricultural output from $25 billion in 2002 to $74 billion in 2024.

"In our country, 206 types of agricultural products are produced. In many of these, fortunately, we are self-sufficient," he added.

Türkiye ranks 4th in the world in vegetable and fruit production and holds the 11th position in plant-based production, said Erdoğan.

"We are in the top 3 in the world for 21 products. In raw milk production, we are 9th in the world and 3rd in Europe. In beef production, we are 7th in the world and 1st in Europe. In chicken meat production, we are 9th in the world and 2nd in Europe. In egg production, we are 10th in the world and 2nd in Europe. In honey production, we are 2nd in the world and 1st in Europe. In aquaculture, we are 16th in the world and 2nd in Europe," he added.