Trump criticizes Fox News correspondent, suggests she belongs at CNN

US journalist and Senior White House Correspondent for Fox News Jacqui Heinrich attends the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 19, 2025. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump took aim at Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich in a Truth Social post Wednesday, criticizing her reporting and suggesting she should instead work for CNN.

"I watched Jacqui Heinrich from Fox over the weekend and I thought she was absolutely terrible," Trump wrote. "She should be working for CNN, not Fox. Not surprisingly, I later found out that she's a fan of the White House Correspondents Association!"

Neither Heinrich, a senior White House correspondent, nor Fox News, immediately reacted to the president's remarks.

Fox News is widely seen as pro-Trump, with the president and his team regularly appearing on the network.

In contrast, Trump has repeatedly accused CNN of spreading "fake news" and being "illegal" and "corrupt" in its coverage of his administration.

The criticism comes amid broader tensions between the White House and the media.

In February, the White House announced it would take control of the rotation of journalists granted access to presidential events, a move that drew sharp criticism from the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA).

WHCA President Eugene Daniels called the decision an attack on media independence because it "tears at the independence of a free press" and allows the government to choose its own media corps.