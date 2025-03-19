Arab League urges US to press Israel to halt Gaza ceasefire violations

An emergency Arab League meeting in Cairo on Wednesday evening called on the US to pressure Israel into halting its violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The appeal came in a final resolution issued after the gathering of permanent delegates, convened to address Israel's resumption of its genocide in the enclave since Tuesday.

At least 436 people were killed and over 670 others injured in renewed Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since Tuesday, shattering the ceasefire agreement that took hold in January.

The resolution urged "the US, as a guarantor of the ceasefire agreement, to compel Israel, the occupying power," to cease breaches, fully implement all phases of the truce—brokered through Egyptian, Qatari, and American mediation—and promptly resume the second and third stages.

It also demanded Israel's "withdrawal from all areas of the Gaza Strip, the lifting of the siege, and the immediate, unconditional, and sufficient delivery of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid without obstruction," ensuring distribution across the territory and facilitating residents' return to their homes, according to the Arab League statement.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.