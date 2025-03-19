‘Enforced disappearances’ of Ukrainians by Russia amount to crimes against humanity: UN commission

A municipal worker stands next to a crater that appeared after a Russian air strike at the site of residential buildings, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine March 15, 2025. (REUTERS)

"Enforced disappearances" committed by Russia in "a widespread and systematic manner" against the civilian population during its war in Ukraine amount to crimes against humanity, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"Russian authorities detained large numbers of civilians in all provinces where they took control of areas in Ukraine," a commission report said, adding: "The evidence gathered led the Commission to conclude that the enforced disappearances against civilians were perpetrated pursuant to a coordinated state policy and amount to crimes against humanity."

Russia "committed or ordered torture" at various stages of detention, and in particular during interrogations, when "some of the most brutal treatment was inflicted," the report said.

The commission also found that "both parties to the armed conflict, using drones, killed or wounded visibly injured soldiers who could no longer defend themselves," and said: "This is a war crime."

It also described some violations of human rights law committed by Ukraine against persons they accused of collaboration with Russian authorities.

According to the latest figure announced by the International Committee of the Red Cross in February, 50,000 people have been reported missing in the war between Ukraine and Russia.